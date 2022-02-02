Services set for Cleatus Colbert

HOWE – Services for Cleatus “Pete” Leon Colbert, 90, of Howe, are 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jeff Dodd officiating.

Interment will follow at the Howe Cemetery.

He passed away Thursday, and was born June 11, 1931 in Steele, Missouri to Roger and Larrie (Mitchell) Colbert.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War, receiving a Purple Heart.

