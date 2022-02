Funeral service for Maverick Mumphrey, 59, is Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Triumph Cemetery.

He was born April 20, 1962 to Hayes Mumphrey and Ruth Mumphrey, and passed away Jan. 28 at Heart of Hospice in Fort Smith.

