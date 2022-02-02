Service planned for Harold Rutledge

SPIRO – Graveside service for Harold Scott Rutledge, 62 of Spiro, is 11 a.m. Saturday at Fairview Cemetery in Panama, with Brother Eddie Blankenship officiating. Services are under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Feb. 6, 1959 in Clayton to Geraldine (McClure) Rutledge and Grant Rutledge and passed away Jan. 28, 2022 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

