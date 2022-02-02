Schools going virtual due to weather By Craig Hall | February 2, 2022 | 0 Heavener Public Schools will move to distance /virtual learning for Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather. Howe School is also virtual for Thursday. School at Howe had already been postponed for Friday. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts PVIA moving along with projects February 2, 2022 | No Comments » Winter storm warning issued February 1, 2022 | No Comments » Chamber banquet pushed back to April 28 January 28, 2022 | No Comments » Lawmakers update locals January 28, 2022 | No Comments » Russia says it won’t start a war January 28, 2022 | No Comments »