PVIA moving along with projects

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – A number of projects are moving ahead as scheduled, Poteau Valley Improvement Authority members were told Tuesday night.

Members voted to form a committee to renegotiate the contract with BioXDesign representative Steve Patterson, who has been guiding development of the authority’s long-range watershed project.

The project is nearing completion, with final approval in the hands of state and federal agencies.

Patterson was not at Tuesday’s meeting due to Covid, so no update was given on the project.

Plant Manager James Morrison said he spent much of the day trying to rent a standby generator in case it was needed during the approaching bad weather, but was unable to locate one. He said it would cost about $1,500 a day.

He said he would continue searching and try to reserve one in case of future need.

He said crews had changed out a bad master at the Howe pump station and repaired a backhoe and forklift.

Engineer David Wyatt said he had a preconstruction meeting with David Paul about building a road to access the intake on Lake Wister and clean it out. Wyatt said the Corps of Engineers has approved plans for building the road and leaving it in place for future maintenance. He said work could begin sometime this month.

Wyatt said plans are complete for the backwash lagoons and current pump stations, and would be submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality on Wednesday. He also said archeological surveys are pending.