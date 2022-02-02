Obituary for Margie Steelman

Funeral service for Margie Regina (Fleming) Steelman is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis, with Brother Claude Williams officiating. A private burial will be held at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis.

Margie was born June 16, 1932, in LeFlore to the late Leslie N. and Susie Callie (Edmond) Fleming. She passed peacefully of age-related heart disease, surrounded by her family, Jan. 27, 2022, in Davis, at the age of 89 years, 7 months and 11 days.

Margie and Finis Richard Steelman were married Dec. 23, 1950, in Walden, Arkansas. He preceded her in death Dec. 12, 2006.

Margie grew up in LeFlore, on Rattlesnake Mountain. Being the wife of a country preacher, she and Finis made their home in several towns, prior to settling Davis in 1967. During the youth years of her children, Margie worked in the school cafeterias, wherever they were living. This was where she learned to be such an exceptional cook. Once settle in Davis, Margie attended Murray State College in Tishomingo, where she studied nursing and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. For several years, she worked at Hale’s Nursing Home in Davis, prior to spending seven years working at the Murray County Health Department. From the health department, she went to work at the Sulphur Veteran’s Center, retiring in 1992.

Margie was a very straightforward individual. She said what she thought, and everyone knew where she stood on any matter. It was always her way, and most of the time, her way proved to be the best. Margie had an unwavering love for her family. She loved each of them in her own unique way and they each knew and felt her love.

Margie was an excellent cook. Cooking for others brought her immense joy. Her kitchen was always open to her family, and anyone they brought along with them. If you ever left her house hungry, it was your own fault. Even when you were not hungry, if you went to “Granny’s” you were going to eat! She fed many friends of her children and grandchildren throughout the years.

Margie, in her spare time, enjoyed crocheting, reading, gardening, and watching TV shows, especially Gunsmoke, The Big Bang Theory, Judge Judy and let us not forget “RFD TV.”

Although Margie was always busy cooking and tending to her hobbies, she always maintained her personal walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her devotion to Christ was always foremost in her life.

Margie was an avid fan of basketball, especially if one of her grandchildren were playing. If health allowed, she attended every game she could to cheer the kids on. She also enjoyed watching OSU basketball.

Survivors include her two daughters, Judy Rushing and husband Leon of Davis, and Audrey Cole and husband John of Flower Mound, Texas; one son, Ronnie Steelman and wife Jackie of Joy; six grandchildren Amber Carter, Cody Carter and wife Jentre, Callie Cole, Casey Cole and wife Savanah, Waylon Steelman and wife Adrienne, and Bradley Mattison and husband Matt; 11 great-grandchildren Karley, Rebel, Tyren, Baron, Nic, Dakota, Montana, Asher, Sammy, John Cooper and Susannah; one sister, Molly Garvin, of Norman; as well as several much loved step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren including Amanda Rushing, Buddy Rushing, Katie, Trevor, Ethan, Kylee and Leo.

In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Margie was preceded in death by one grandson, Richie Steelman; three sisters Effie Stephens, Annie Rainwater and Sike Marley; and one brother, Ed Fleming.

