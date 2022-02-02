Obituary for Barbara Collins

Barbara Ann Collins, 79, of Heavener was born June 22, 1942 in Zoe to Fred and Velma (Ford) Smallwood and passed from this life Feb. 1, 2022 in Heavener.

Funeral service is 10 a.m., Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Barbara was a life-long resident of the area and a retired production worker for Tyson Foods. She enjoyed watching hummingbirds, taking care of her house plants and roses, and cooking. Barbara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She will be missed by all whom knew and loved her.

She is survived by three daughters Natalie Kelley and husband Kelvin of Waldron, Theresa Coley of Waldron, and Rachel Davis of Heavener; four sons Charles Collins Jr. and wife Charolette of Waldron, Tony Collins of Heavener, Bobby Collins and wife Samantha of Heavener, and Vince Collins and wife Maxine of Alamosa, Colorado; two sisters Mary Taylor, and Nellie Watts and husband C.J.; four brothers Carroll Smallwood and wife Shirley, Clarence Smallwood and wife Mona, Jesse Smallwood and wife Pauline, and Paul Smallwood; 11 grandchildren Zachariah Kelley and wife Heather, Eli Kelley and wife Bobbie, Levi Kelley and wife Miranda, Jeremiah Kelley and wife Marie, Stephanie Ellis and husband Neal, Tabitha (Collins) Babish, Ivana Frank Ross, Dylan Coley, Ethan Coley, Bryce Collins and Alyssa Collins; 12 great-grandchildren William Kelley, Robby Kelley, Elijah Kelley, Rylee Kelley, Lunamae Kelley, Alli Kelley, Erin Collins, Riley Ellis, Neal Ellis, Kate Bowen, Allison Collins, and Grayson Collins; and numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Collins; a grandson, Isaac Davis; one sister, Martha Smallwood; and three brothers Edward Smallwood, J.R. Smallwood and Jimmie Smallwood.

Pallbearers are her grandsons.

Viewing is from 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday at the funeral home.

