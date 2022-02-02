LeFlore County weather 2-2-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
A steady rain this morning with temperatures dropping throughout the day. For Wednesday night, a mix of wintry precipitation, then snow. There is a potential for significant icing.
A winter weather warning has been issued by the National Weather Service. Snow and ice accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible.
Sunrise is 7:16 a.m. Sunset is 5:48 p.m.
Average temperatures for Feb. 2 are a high of 53, and a low of 31.
Records for the date were a high of 77 in 1924, with a low of -7 in 1951.
On Feb. 2, 2021, the high was 59 with a low of 33.
Tuesday’s high was 64. The low was 51. A total of .02 inches of rain was recorded. Average precipitation for February is 2.81 inches.