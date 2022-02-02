| logout
LeFlore County sports scoreboard 2-1-2022
Boys
Arkoma 70, McCurtain 55
Kinta 68, Cameron 26
Howe 47, Quinton 36
Pocola 56, Stigler 34
Roland 54, Poteau 41
Spiro 42, Sallisaw 39
Crowder 38, Whitesboro 35
Girls
Heavener 42, Talihina 16
McCurtain 65, McCurtain 24
Howe 62, Quinton 33
Pocola 71, Stigler 44
Roland 44, Poteau 31
Crowder 57, Whitesboro 46
To make corrections, or add scores or information, email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (918) 649-4712.