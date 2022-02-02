Calendar of events 2-2-2022
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Funeral services for John Chester
Funeral service for Rose Chaney
Funeral service for Emily Williamson-Cupp
Funeral services for Edna Odom
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Keota at Panama; Whitesboro at Wister; Cameron at LeFlore.
Friday
High school basketball: Kinta at Arkoma; Stigler at Heavener; Broken Bow at Howe; Hartshorne at Pocola; Sallisaw at Poteau; Checotah at Spiro; Wilburton at Talihina; Class A and B districts.
Saturday
High school basketball: Class A and B districts
Monday
Commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Michael Fielder
Heavener Lions Club meets 6 p.m. at Simple Simon’s
City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.
High school basketball: Whitesboro at Arkoma; Cave Springs at Cameron; Clayton at LeFlore; Talihina at Hartshorne.
Tuesday
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.