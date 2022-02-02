Calendar of events 2-2-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Funeral services for John Chester

Funeral service for Rose Chaney

Funeral service for Emily Williamson-Cupp

Funeral services for Edna Odom

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Keota at Panama; Whitesboro at Wister; Cameron at LeFlore.

Friday

High school basketball: Kinta at Arkoma; Stigler at Heavener; Broken Bow at Howe; Hartshorne at Pocola; Sallisaw at Poteau; Checotah at Spiro; Wilburton at Talihina; Class A and B districts.

Saturday

High school basketball: Class A and B districts

Monday

Commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Michael Fielder

Heavener Lions Club meets 6 p.m. at Simple Simon’s

City of Poteau meetings 7 p.m.

High school basketball: Whitesboro at Arkoma; Cave Springs at Cameron; Clayton at LeFlore; Talihina at Hartshorne.

Tuesday

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Bokoshe at Keota; Heavener at Pocola; Howe at Keys; Wister at Panama; Spiro at Stilwell; Whitesboro at Wright City.