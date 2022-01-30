Obituary for Carrel McCurtain

Carrel “Buddy” Denton McCurtain, 81, of Hodgen was born Dec. 25, 1940 in Hodgen to Clyde and Juanita (Wright) McCurtain and passed away Jan. 26, 2022 in Talihina.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Monday at Heavener Memorial Park with Reverend Charley Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener

Carrel was a life-long resident of the area and a retired truck driver. He enjoyed all his chickens, especially raising the babies, and loved feeding all the birds.

He is survived by one daughter, Sharon McCurtain; two step-daughters Gwen Breeze and Sonya Ware; three sons Jimmy McCurtain, Harold McCurtain and Carl McCurtain; one step-son, James Sullivan; two sisters Joyce Lankford and Vivian Barrett; three grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wilma (Shipman) McCurtain; four sisters Anna Beck, Gilda Watkins, Linda McCurtain and Ruby McCurtain; and three brothers Tommy McCurtain, Michael “Wooly” McCurtain and Jimmy McCurtain.

