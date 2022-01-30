Ford sworn in as Kiamichi Tech Board Member

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

WILBURTON – Betty Ford, retired congressional staff member for the 2nd District of Oklahoma, took the oath of office to serve on the Kiamichi Tech Board of Education at the Board meeting in January.

Ford will represent Zone 1 of the Kiamichi Tech District, which includes Poteau and surrounding communities.

“We are excited to have Ms. Ford join our Board of Education,” said Superintendent Shelley Free. “She has spent her career as a public servant making a difference in the lives of the constituents of southeast Oklahoma; and, I know she will continue to do so as a member of our Board of Education.”

Ford, pictures along with Ernie Taylor, Board President, is a lifelong resident of LeFlore County and an alumna of Heavener High School and Kiamichi Tech. She worked in banking for 14 years before serving as a congressional staff member from 1994 to 2020 for U.S. Congressmen Bill Brewster, Wes Watkins, Brad Carson, Dan Boren and Markwayne Mullin.

As an active civic and community volunteer, Ford has served as an advisory council member for Kiamichi Tech and past board member for the Poteau Chamber of Commerce. She has also been involved in the LeFlore County Heart Association, Leflore County Cancer Society, BPW of Poteau, and the Poteau Women’s League.

Ford was appointed to the Kiamichi Tech Board of Education after the recent retirement of Dr. Phil Chitwood.

“I would like to personally thank Dr. Phil Chitwood for his dedication, devotion and vision over the last 20 years of his Board service,” said Ford. “I am honored to serve, and look forward to working with the other Board members and Kiamichi Tech administration.”