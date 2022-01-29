Wolves sweep Wilburton

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener’s boys hit some big free throws down the stretch to defeat Wilburton for the first time since 2015 in a Black Diamond Conference game, 44-36.

The Lady Wolves were in control in the early game to win, 59-32.

Heavener hosts Hartshorne Monday.

Boys

The Wolves took the lead with 2:38 left on a pair of free throws by Landon Thurman then made enough over the last couple of minutes to outscore the Diggers, 11-2, and wrap up the win.

Heavener improves to 8-9. Wilburton is 10-8. The Wolves were 12-14 on free throws in the fourth quarter and also got a big 3 from Caleb Morrison.

Thurman had another good game for the Wolves, finishing with 20 points.

Heavener 44, Wilburton 37

WHS 8 9 15 4–36

HHS 9 9 11 15–44

Wilburton—Mathis 1 0-2 4 2; Miller 2 0-0 2 4; Justice 3 4-4 5 10; Franklin 3 2-2 3 9; Wesley 3 0-0 3 6; Clark 1 3-4 1 5; Holliday 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 13 9-12 19 36.

Heavener—Lopez 1 5-8 3 7; Thurman 6 7-8 2 20; McAlester 2 3-4 2 7; Clubb 0 1-2 3 1; B. Morrison 1 2-2 3 5; D. Ritter 1 0-0 0 2; Cook 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 12 17-24 13 44.

Girls

Carly Watkins scored 21 points, including 19 in the first half as the Lady Wolves, 13-3, swept the season series against Wilburton. Morgan Smith added 10 for Heavener.

Wilburton is 4-12.

Heavener 59, Wilburton 32

WHS 9 13 11 8–32

HHS 17 24 9 9–59

Wilburton—Tilley 0 3-4 3 3; Anderson 4 0-0 0 10; Lane 0 2-2 0 2; Stanford 2 2-2 1 8; Studerman 1 0-1 0 2; Mote 1 2-2 3 4; Johnson 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 9 9-11 7 32.

Heavener—Smith 5 0-0 3 10; Chick 3 0-1 1 8; Alexander 1 0-0 0 2; Watkins 8 0-0 1 21; Riddley 3 2-2 3 8; Cartwright 1 0-0 0 3; Brand 1 0-0 0 2; Stacy 1 1-1 1 3; May 0 0-0 1 0; Boehme 1 0-0 1 2. TOTALS: 24 3-4 11 59.