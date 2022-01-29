LeFlore County weather 1-29-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 60 degrees, with a low of 31 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:19 a.m. Sunset is 5:44 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 29 are a high of 52, and a low of 30.

Records for the date were a high of 77 in 1947. The record low was 0 in 1966.

On Jan. 29, 2021, the high was 48 and low was 33.

Friday’s high was 48. The low as 20.