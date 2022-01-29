Howe splits games with Red Oak

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

HOWE – Howe and Red Oak split their basketball games Friday night.

Howe’s girls took the opener, 57-21, before Red Oak won the nightcap, 46-43.

Boys

Red Oak’s boys jumped ahead in the first quarter, fell behind at the half before outscoring the Lions in the second half to get the win.

Red Oak is 14-7, while Howe drops to 10-7. Ky Lynn and Kobe Wooten both had 13 points for Howe.

Red Oak 46, Howe 43

RO 13 5 13 15–46

HHS 4 15 11 13-43

Red Oak: Kouk 5 2-4 2 14; King 0 2-4 2 2; Allen 1 0-0 1 3; Hamilton 4 1-3 1 11; Paxton 6 0-0 2 12; Caldwell 2 0-0 4 4; Bell 0 0-0 1 0. TOTALS: 18 5-11 11 46.

Howe: Lynn 5 1-1 1 13; Martinez 0 0-0 1 0; Remy 1 0-0 3 3; Callahan 2 0-0 1 4; Wooten 5 1-3 4 13; Blake 2 2-2 0 6; Coggins 1 2-2 2 4. TOTALS: 16 6-8 9 43.

Girls

Howe’s girls also jumped ahead early and increased the margin to 30-4 at halftime, before coasting in the second half.

Howe, now 13-4, was led by Maddie Ramsey and Shiloh Fletcher, both with 10 points.

Red Oak is 15-4

Howe 57, Red Oak 21

RO 2 2 6 11–21

HHS 10 20 16 11–57

Red Oak: Cannon 1 0-0 0 2; Grogan 0 2-2 3 2; MacAmmons 2 0-0 3 4; Noggle 1 0-0 3 2; Dece 1 0-0 0 3; Butcher 1 0-0 0 2; Allen 2 0-0 0 3. TOTALS: 8 2-2 9 21.

Howe: Ramsey 5 0-0 0 10; Fletcher 4 0-0 1 10; Lute 2 0-0 1 4; Huie 3 0-0 0 9; Williams 1 0-0 0 2; Kal. Nye 1 0-2 3 2; Delt 1 0-2 1 2; Dalton 0 0-0 1 0; Kar. Nye 2 0-0 0 4; Turner 2 1-1 0 8; Jackson 1 0-0 0 3. TOTALS: 22 1-5 7 57.