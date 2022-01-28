| logout
PPC to hold trivia night
PROTECTED CONTENT
If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.
Username and Password Help
The Pervasive Parenting Center will hold its seventh annual Trivia Night 7 p.m. March 7 at Kiamichi Technology Center in Poteau.
Cost is $100 per 10-person team. This year’s theme is Alice in Wonderland.
Trophies will be awarded for best individual and team costumes, along with one for the team which finishes first in the trivia contest.
For more information call Kodey Toney at (918) 647-1255 or email ktoney@pervasiveparentingcenter.org or tyarbery@pervasiveparentingcenter.org.