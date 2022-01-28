Poteau 7th and 8th students for January

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

POTEAU – The Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for January.

Eighth grade

Name: Jacquelin Galindo

Parents: Aracely Ramirez and Aurelio Galindo

Electives: FACS, athletics, band

She likes school because: “It helps me for my future needs and my career I want.”

Name: Mikkel Torres

Parents: Carlos Torres and Maria Delgado

Electives: Tech ed, athletics, computer apps

He likes school because: “I learn something new ever day.”

Seventh grade

Name: Madilyn Akins

Parents: Amanda Akins and Jimmy Akins

Electives: Careers, leadership band, FACS and art

She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and I get to have fun in some of the classes.”

Name: Kyle Li

Parents: Hani Yianhen Li

Electives: Tech ed, FACS, Stem

He likes school because: “It provides me with education and a place where I get to hang out with my friends.”