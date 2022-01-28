Poteau 7th and 8th students for January
POTEAU – The Poteau seventh and eighth grade students of the month for January.
Eighth grade
Name: Jacquelin Galindo
Parents: Aracely Ramirez and Aurelio Galindo
Electives: FACS, athletics, band
She likes school because: “It helps me for my future needs and my career I want.”
Name: Mikkel Torres
Parents: Carlos Torres and Maria Delgado
Electives: Tech ed, athletics, computer apps
He likes school because: “I learn something new ever day.”
Seventh grade
Name: Madilyn Akins
Parents: Amanda Akins and Jimmy Akins
Electives: Careers, leadership band, FACS and art
She likes school because: “I get to see my friends and I get to have fun in some of the classes.”
Name: Kyle Li
Parents: Hani Yianhen Li
Electives: Tech ed, FACS, Stem
He likes school because: “It provides me with education and a place where I get to hang out with my friends.”