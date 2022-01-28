Obituary for Michael Felder

Michael Edward Felder, 65, of Heavener was born March 8, 1956 in Bartlesville to Jess Edward Felder and Joy (Davidson) Felder, and passed away Jan. 26, 2022 in Heavener.

A memorial service is 2 p.m. Feb. 4, 2022, at the Heavener First Baptist Church with Brother Sam Dyer and Brother Brock Hardin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden -Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He is survived by one daughter Heather Felder Russell and spouse Jordan Russell; two sons Brian Edward Felder and Marc David Felder; his mother, Joyrene (Davidson) Felder; one brother, Mark Allan Felder; one granddaughter, Natalie Russell; and one grandson, Maverick Russell.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jess Edward Felder. Mike worked for Tiger Truck Industries International in Poteau as president for 15 years. Mike was very involved in his community and friends, enjoying spending his time roping, fishing, and drag racing in previous years.

His family would like to extend the deepest thanks to those who have spent time with him and built lasting memories sharing time doing the things he loved. He will be deeply missed by many. We wish to thank further all of the kind thoughts, words, phone calls and food brought by many in the last several days.

