LeFlore County weather 1-28-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Mostly clear skies for Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 46 degrees, with a low of 23 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:20 a.m. Sunset is 5:43 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 28 are a high of 52, and low of 30.

Records for the date were a high of 77 in 1931. The record low was 7 in 1963.

On Jan. 28, 2021, the high was 48 with a low of 34.

Thursday’s high was 44. The low was 26.