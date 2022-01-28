Chamber banquet pushed back to April 28

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The annual Poteau Chamber of Commerce banquet has been rescheduled for April 28.

The event will take place at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and tickets are available for $40. Organizers felt the later date would be better in light of the surge in Covid cases, according to CEO Karen Wages.

This year’s theme will be “The Race is On.”