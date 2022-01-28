Calendar of events 1-28-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Friday
High school basketball: Wilburton at Heavener; Arkoma at Buffalo Valley; Red Oak at Howe; Clayton at Panama; Pocola at Talihina; Spiro at Poteau.
Saturday
Memorial service for Jimmy Lee Frady Sr.
High school basketball: LeFlore at South Coffeyville
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
High school basketball: Hartshorne at Heavener; Panama at Kinta.
Tuesday
High school basketball: Arkoma at McCurtain; Bokoshe at Wister; Talihina at Heavener; Howe at Quinton; Smithville at LeFlore; Stigler at Pocola; Poteau at Roland; Spiro at Sallisaw; Whitesboro at Crowder; Cameron at Kinta.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.
High school basketball: Keota at Panama; Whitesboro at Wister; Cameron at LeFlore.