Calendar of events 1-28-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Friday

High school basketball: Wilburton at Heavener; Arkoma at Buffalo Valley; Red Oak at Howe; Clayton at Panama; Pocola at Talihina; Spiro at Poteau.

Saturday

Memorial service for Jimmy Lee Frady Sr.

High school basketball: LeFlore at South Coffeyville

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

High school basketball: Hartshorne at Heavener; Panama at Kinta.

Tuesday

High school basketball: Arkoma at McCurtain; Bokoshe at Wister; Talihina at Heavener; Howe at Quinton; Smithville at LeFlore; Stigler at Pocola; Poteau at Roland; Spiro at Sallisaw; Whitesboro at Crowder; Cameron at Kinta.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Keota at Panama; Whitesboro at Wister; Cameron at LeFlore.