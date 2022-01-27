Service planned for Shirley Calhoon

Graveside service for Shirley Mae Kilgore-Calhoon, 83 of McAllen, Texas is 3 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Brother Earl Cobb officiating. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

She was born May 29, 1938 in Heavener to Pearl Margaret (Hammers) Duncan and Paul Jackson Duncan and passed away Jan. 24, 2022 in McAllen.

