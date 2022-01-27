CASC enrollment shows growth

Carl Albert State College’s enrollment has increased from the spring of 2021.

Since the COVID pandemic began, institutions of higher education have been feeling the pressure of declining enrollment numbers, and community colleges across the country have felt this decline the hardest, with some reporting a decline of 13 percent. CASC’s enrollment for the spring 2022 semester increased 1.6 percent. The college is also up almost 9% in concurrent enrollment, the higher education program in which high school juniors and seniors can begin to take college courses.

“Our staff worked extremely hard beginning in the fall to not only retain our current students, but also to enroll students new to our campus,” said Bill Nowlin, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Our enrollment management department takes great pride in fostering relationships with current and new students, making them feel welcome and going above and beyond to ensure their enrollment process is smooth and easy.”

Carl Albert State College has tried to respond to the challenges of the COVID pandemic through creative thinking, efficiently pivoting to electronic delivery when needed, and overcoming admission hurdles through problem solving and student relationships.

“Our enrollment management staff worked extremely hard to serve our existing and new students, dedicating a large portion of their holiday break to ensuring students were assisted,” said President Jay Falkner. “Our people are what make Carl Albert special, and they deserve all of the recognition for achieving this exciting milestone.”

