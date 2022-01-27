Calendar of events 1-27-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Funeral services for Cheryl Perkins

Funeral service for Joril Morton

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Cameron at Arkoma; Bokoshe at Braggs; Moyers at Whitesboro; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.

Read the full story on our newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.