Calendar of events 1-27-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Funeral services for Cheryl Perkins
Funeral service for Joril Morton
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Cameron at Arkoma; Bokoshe at Braggs; Moyers at Whitesboro; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.
