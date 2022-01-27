Area fishing report 1-26-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

This week’s area fishing report.

Blue River: January 25. Elevation below normal, water 39 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07332390. Rainbow trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and spoons along creek channels, river channel and rocks. Silver and gold colored spoons have really produced well for fishermen this past week. Garlic scented PowerBait has caught more fish than non-scented PowerBait with green being the best color. Small nymphs and like the Walts worm, caddis and midges have caught plenty of fish for the fly fishermen and women as well. Fish seem to be a little spooky so make longer cast and fish a little deeper. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: January 23. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BROK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 24. Elevation below normal, water 44 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/EUFA.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, rocks and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait and hot dogs along channels, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 21. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07339000. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs and worms along creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 49. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/MCGE.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and swim baits in coves, around points and rocks. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 50 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PINE.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spoons along channels, coves and points. Crappie good on jigs and spoons around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and worms in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 21. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/KERO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, minnows, shrimp, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits and small lures around brush structure, coves, points and rocks. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 21. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/SARD.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, creek channels, points and river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, shrimp and stinkbait around brush structure, channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Tenkiller: January 24. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Wister: January 21. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, shorelines, standing timber and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.