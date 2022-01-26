Light snow possible Wednesday night

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on the possible snow for Wednesday night.

Light snow is possible in parts of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Wednesday night. A weaking weather system will result in patches of light precipitation moving into eastern Oklahoma late Wednesday, with a narrowing swatch of light snow also possible.

The precipitation will be diminishing as it moves into western Arkansas and will either dissipate or move east of the area a little after midnight. The precipitation will tend to be in the form of snow in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, but could start with rain.

Precipitation chances are less in southeast Oklahoma, but patches of light rain and light snow could occur. Amounts will be light, but some areas in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas could see a dusting or light accumulation. Impacts to travel are expected to be limited.

