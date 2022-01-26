Heavener girls hand Pocola first loss

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By CRAIG HALL

Only three days after winning both divisions at the 2022 LeFlore County Tournament. Pocola had little time to rest on their laurels with a road game at Heavener Tuesday night, just a week or so after sweeping both teams last week.

There would not be a sweep this time, however, as Heavener’s girls handed Pocola its first loss, 50-37, and the Wolves were in the game until the final two minutes before the Indians pulled out a 60-49 win.

In the opener, Heavener grabbed the lead in the second quarter and fought off several comeback efforts by the second-ranked Lady Indians, who drop to 15-1 prior to another Black Diamond Conference game Thursday at Talihina.

Heavener improves to 12-3 and hosts Wilburton in a conference game Friday night.

Girls

After a close first half, Heavener outscored the Lady Indians, 26-10, in the third quarter to build the lead and held on down the stretch for the Lady Wolves’ biggest win in several seasons.

Carly Watkins led Heavener with 15 points and McKinley Alexander added 14.

Pocola was led by Mika Scott with 14 points.

Heavener 50, Pocola 37

PHS 9 6 10 12–37

HHS 10 10 26 4–50

Pocola—Parker 4 0-0 2 8; Scott 5 3-4 2 14; Smith 3 1-3 1 8; Lowrimore 2 0-2 1 4; Chitwood 1 0-0 4 3. TOTALS: 15 4-9 10 37.

Heavener—Smith 4 0-0 2 9; Chick 2 0-0 2 4; Alexander 4 2-3 0 14; Watkins 6 0-0 2 15; Riddley 1 1-2 1 4; May 1 0-0 1 2. TOTALS: 18 3-5 8 50.

Boys

After blowing out the Wolves last week in the county tournament, Pocola had a battle Tuesday night. The Indians, now 15-1, had a narrow lead until the final minutes to clinch the win.

Ian Hardwick led Pocola with 18 points, Dakota Terrell scored 12 and Eli Garrett added 11.

Landon Thurman led the Wolves, now 7-9, with 23 points and Gunnar McAlester added 10.

Pocola 60, Heavener 49

PHS 11 21 14 14–60

HHS 17 12 13 5–49

Pocola—Hardwick 5 7-9 2 18; Scott 3 1-2 3 7; Elam 1 2-4 4 4; Garrett 3 4-4 3 11; Jones 2 0-0 2 4; D. Terrell 5 3-5 1 12; A. Terrell 1 1-2 2 3. TOTALS: 20 18-26 17 60.

Heavener—Clubb 1 0-0 3 2; McAlester 3 2-2 2 10; C. Morrison 2 0-1 4 5; Thurman 8 6-8 4 23; Lopez 1 3-4 4 5; B. Morrison 1 0-2 1 2. TOTALS: 16 11-17 18 49.