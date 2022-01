Cheryl Lynn Perkins, 65, passed away Jan. 20, 2022 in her home, and was born July 7, 1956 to Charles William and Drucille (Vance) Morton in Fort Smith.

Services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Evans Memorial Chapel in Pocola with Wendy Lambkin officiating.

