Obituary for Jimmie Lee Frady Sr.

Jimmie Lee Frady Sr., age 77, a resident of Winthrop, Arkansas (formerly of Heavener) passed away Monday at Arkansas Heart Hospital in Little Rock.

He was born April 20, 1944 in Cerrogordo, Arkansas. Jimmie enjoyed hunting, fishing, drag racing and telling jokes. He was a member of the Oak Grove Church of Christ in Winthrop.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Frady of Winthrop; one son, Jay Frady Jr., one daughter, Bea Chronister her husband, Butch Chronister of Heavener, Oklahoma; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Buck and Clara Frady and Dale and Lisa Frady; two sisters, Peggy Milam and Brenda White; nine grandchildren, Gus Frady, Briar Frady, Thorn Frady, Cynthia Chronister, Levi Chronister, Eric Chronister, Marcus Skelton, Seth Frady and Kacee Reynolds; and a number of nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Alfus and Myrtle Tollison Frady; one son, Tim Frady; and one granddaughter, Kristin Frady.

Memorial service for Mr. Frady is 10 a.m. Saturday in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in De Queen with Jamie Cowan officiating.

Cremation arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home.

