Commissioners approve special appropriation

By KEN MILAM

POTEAU – In a special meeting of the LeFlore County Budget Board on Monday, a special appropriation of $853,851 was approved for the Conser Road project.

Following that meeting, the County Commission met and approved a request for floodplain services at Airport Road in Poteau by Kansas City Southern Railway. County Emergency Management Director Dennis Yochum said the request involved a bridge project west of the airport on KCS right-of-way.

A resolution to create and maintain a county reward fund for littering offenses collections was tabled again until Sheriff Rodney Derryberry can examine the resolution to make sure it does not conflict with what his department is already doing.

Commissioners approved the County Assessor’s annual veterans’ exemption letter. For more information, contact the assessor’s office.

The board also approved the appointment of a first deputy in the Assessor’s Office and receiving and requisitioning officers for the Court Clerk’s Office.