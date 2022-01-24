| logout
LeFlore County weather 1-24-2022
Clear skies and nice again Monday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.
The high will be 64 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.
Sunrise is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 5:39 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 24 are a high of 51 and low of 29.
Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1943. The record low was 1 in 1963.
On Jan. 24, 2021, the high was 59, with a low of 54.
Sunday’s high was 60. The low was 27.