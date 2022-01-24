LeFlore County weather 1-24-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Clear skies and nice again Monday in the LeFlore County weather forecast.

The high will be 64 degrees, with a low of 29 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:22 a.m. Sunset is 5:39 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 24 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 84 in 1943. The record low was 1 in 1963.

On Jan. 24, 2021, the high was 59, with a low of 54.

Sunday’s high was 60. The low was 27.