Services set for Charles Gentry

Graveside funeral services for Charles Wayne Gentry, 77, of Heavener are 2 p.m. Monday at Ellis Chapel Cemetery in Wister with Rev. Sam Watkins officiating.

He passed away Saturday, ands was born Sept. 19, 1944 to Jessie Dee and Sarah (Green) Gentry.

He was retired from the US Army.

Survivors include his wife, Mary; son, Jason and wife Jackie; granddaughter Sarah Dickison and husband Jacob; great grandson, Jackson Dickison; sister, Laverne Kaderli; brothers Roy, Vonnie and John Gentry.