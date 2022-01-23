LeFlore County weather 1-23-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Clear skies and warmer again Sunday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 56 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:38 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 23 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 76 in 1967. The record low was -2 in 1930.

On Jan. 23, 2021, the high was 47, with a low of 42.

Saturday’s high was 37, with a low of 15.