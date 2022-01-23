| logout
LeFlore County weather 1-23-2022
Clear skies and warmer again Sunday in LeFlore County.
The high is forecast to be 56 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees.
Sunrise is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:38 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 23 are a high of 51 and low of 29.
Records for the date were a high of 76 in 1967. The record low was -2 in 1930.
On Jan. 23, 2021, the high was 47, with a low of 42.
Saturday’s high was 37, with a low of 15.