LCT All-Tournament Teams
Girls
Most Valuable Players — Mika Scott and Allyssa Parker, Pocola.
Heavener — McKinley Alexander.
Howe — Raelynn Delt, Shiloh Fletcher and Maddie Ramsey.
Pocola — Bailey Lairamore.
Poteau — Brooklyn Garner.
Leflore — Piper Warren.
Talihina — Leah Dill.
Whitesboro — Austyn Wright.
Dennis Hemphill Hustle Award/$500 Scholarship — Annie Baker, Poteau.
Team Sportsmanship Award — Arkoma Lady Mustangs.
Boys
Most Valuable Player — Eli Garrett, Pocola.
Heavener — Gunnar McAlester.
Howe — Jensin Coggins.
LeFlore – Kalobe Hudlow
Panama – Bryce Tackett, Logan Davis
Spiro – Jarred Huff, Braxton Peterson
Pocola – Tre Elam, Ian Hardwick
Billy Blake hustle award/$500 scholarship – Ky Lynn, Howe
Team sportsmanship — Talihina