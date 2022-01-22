Spiro, Pocola boys advance to finals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The finals of the 91st basketball LeFlore County Tournament are set.

In the boys’ semifinals Friday, Spiro knocked off top-seeded Spiro, 49-33, in the opener before Pocola outlasted Howe, 42-36, in the second game.

Boys LCT after Friday

Girls LCT bracket after Friday

Spiro and Pocola play for the championship around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Talihina after the Howe and Pocola girls tangle for the girls’ championship at 7 p.m.

In the third-place games at Wister, Heavener and Whitesboro girls play at noon while the Panama boys and Howe play at 1:30 p.m.

The boys’ championship game will be a rematch of Pocola’s 50-37 win at Spiro on Jan. 7. The Indians are 13-1 and ranked sixth in Class 2A. Spiro is 6-6.