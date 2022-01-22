Obituary for Joril Morton

Joril James Morton of Batesville, Arkansas (formerly of Howe) was born June 16, 1941 in Heavener to Jess and Lear (Davis) Morton and passed away January 20, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 80.

Graveside service is 2 p.m. Thursday at the Lovings Cemetery with Reverend Ray Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Lovings Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Joril was a millright in construction and of the Assembly of God faith. He was an avid fisherman and coon hunter. Joril served on the committee and was President of the LeFlore County Coon Hunter’s Association. He will be deeply missed by many whom loved and knew him. Joril was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Oletta “Mae” Morton, of the home; one son Frank Morton and wife Catina of Batesville, Arkansas; one sister Betty Ryburn of Howe; four grandchildren Mary Morton, Nick Morton, Jesse Morton, and Jenna Morton; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Lear Morton; two sisters Ruby Benson and Retha Moore; and four children who died at birth.

Mr. Morton will lie in state from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are his grandsons and nephews.

To sign Joril’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.