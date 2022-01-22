Obituary for Jimmie Ruth Wheeler

Jimmie Ruth Wheeler, 89, of Heavener was born Sept. 27, 1932 in Heavener to James H. and Opal T. (Gipson) Carter and went home to be with the Lord Jan. 20, 2022 in Poteau.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ricky Huggins officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jimmie Ruth was a longtime resident of the Heavener area, a member of the Heavener United Methodist Church, and was a property appraiser for Volusia County in Florida. She was a 1950 graduate of Heavener High School. Jimmie Ruth was an avid sports fan and supporter of the Heavener Wolves Athletics. She was named the 2017 Heavener Wolves Fan of the Year. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Jimmie Ruth was a loving aunt, grandmother, cousin, and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is survived by two nephews Jimmy Parker and wife Mishelle of Brooksville, Florida and Edward Parker and wife Heather of Joshua, Texas; her grandchildren Jesse Johnston, Haylee Parker, Shyanna Parker, Wyatt Parker, Jamie Whitney and Joshua Whitney; and numerous cousins and a host of friends whom loved her very much.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Charles F. Wheeler.

Pallbearers are Dennis Carter, Bobby Carter, Mark Morris, Brad Morris, Steve Hembree, and Adam Blaylock.

Viewing is from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To sign Jimmie Ruth’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.