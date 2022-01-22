LeFlore County weather 1-22-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Clear skies and warmer Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 46 degrees, with a low of 27 degrees.

Friday’s high was 32 with a low of 13.

Sunrise is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:37 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 22 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1945. The all-time record low was -9 in 1930.

On Jan. 22, 2022, the high was 58 and a low of 37.