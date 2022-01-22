Heavener girls, Panama boys win third

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By CRAIG HALL

WISTER – The Heavener girls and Panama boys captured the third-place games of the 2022 LeFlore County Tournament here Saturday afternoon.

Heavener’s girls took the opener over Whitesboro, before the Razorbacks defeated Howe in the second game,

Girls

After being tied at halftime, Heavener went on a 20-6 run in the third quarter to take the lead for good, then held off a Whitesboro comeback late. Heavener built a 16-point lead, before Whitesboro trimmed the margin to two points before the Lady Wolves scored the final six points of the game to seal the win.

McKinley Alexander led Heavener with 13 points, Lexy Chick scored 12 and Milaya Riddley added 10.

Whitesboro was led by Austyn Wright with 18 points.

Heavener 55, Whitesboro

HHS 6 20 20 9–55

WHS 9 17 6 14–47

Heavener—Smith 1 0-0 4 3; Chick 5 1-4 2 12; Alexander 4 2-2 1 13; Watkins 2 1-3 3 6; Riddley 3 2-7 3 10; Cartwright 2 2-2 2 7; Boehme 0 0-0 1 0; May 1 3-6 2 5. TOTALS: 18 11-24 18 55.

Whitesboro—Barron 1 6-6 2 9; D. Cole 1 0-0 3 3; Collins 1 0-0 3 3; Grogan 2 0-2 0 4; Austyn Wright 6 6-10 2 18; Edwards 3 0-0 2 7; Addisyn Wright 0 3-4 5 3. TOTALS: 14 17-22 17 47.

Boys

Panama jumped ahead early and Howe was not able to recover despite 26 points from Ky Lynn. Bryce Tackett led Panama with 17 points.

Panama 53, Howe 45

HHS 3 10 14 20–47

PHS 11 11 15 16–53

Howe—Lynn 10 4-8 1 26; Martinez 1 0-2 4 2; Smith 0 0-0 2 0; Remy 1 2-3 2 5; Callahan 0 0-4 2 0; Wooten 3 0-0 3 7; Blake 0 3-4 4 3; Coggins 1 2-3 1 4. TOTALS: 16 11-24 19 47.

Panama—Williams 1 0-0 1 2; Nixon 0 2-3 5 2; Tackett 5 6-9 1 17; Davis 4 5-6 1 13; Phillips 2 6-6 2 12; Warren 1 0-2 1 2; Gotes 1 2-2 1 4. TOTALS: 14 21-28 12 53.