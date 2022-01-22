Calendar of events 1-22-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Funeral service for Iona Parker

Funeral service for Sierra Darneal

Funeral service for Steven Keeney

Memorial service for Keith Welch

LCT finals at Talihina.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral services for Donald Slone

Tuesday

High school basketball: Arkoma at Keota; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Pocola at Heavener; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Poteau at Checotah; Hartshorne at Talihina; Wister at Quinton; Cameron at Braggs.

Thursday

Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Cameron at Arkoma; Bokoshe at Braggs; Moyers at Whitesboro; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.

Friday

High school basketball: Arkoma at Buffalo Valley; Red Oak at Howe; Clayton at Panama; Pocola at Talihina; Spiro at Poteau.