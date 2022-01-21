Services set for Donald Slone

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

POTEAU – Donald Albert Slone, 76, of Poteau passed away Jan. 20, 2022 in Poteau, and was born Feb. 5, 1945 in Stockton, California to Clarence “Doc” and Jewel (Billings) Slone.

Services are 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Gene Heflin and Jim Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery.

Survivors include his children Debra and David Hardin, Jeffrey Slone, Kim and Rodney Hemphill, and Tina and Junior Crase; grandchildren Billy and Tamara Hardin, Luke and Danella Hardin, Brandon and Brooke Slone, Casey and Leslie Hemphill, Cassidi Hemphill, Jason and Charity Crase, Josh and Holly Crase; five great grandchildren; sisters Fern Brewer, Anna Loggains; and brothers Arnold Slone and Tony Slone.

He was preceded in death by his wife Geraldene Gibson Slone; son, Justin; and brother, Gene Slone.

Pallbearers are Billy and Luke Hardin, Casey Hemphill, Brandon and Thomas Slone, Jason and Josh Crase, and Derek Brewer.