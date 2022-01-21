Service planned for Dorothy Self

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

SPIRO – Funeral Service for Dorthy Jean Self, 90, of Spiro is 11 a.m. Friday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Spiro with Bobby Smith officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born June 20, 1931 in Nubbin Ridge to Edith Marie (Boster) and Virgil Kirkendoll and passed away Jan. 18, 2022 in Poteau.

She was proceeded in death by her Parents: Virgil and Edith Kirkendoll; husband Aubrey Vernon Self; daughter Peggy Plummer; son Manley Self; sisters Mildred Brooks and Billy Dean Cornell, and brothers Virgil Kirkendoll and Richard Kirkendoll

Survivors include daughter Malinda Elam; son Bill Self; and sister Birdie Ruth Plummer.

Pallbearers are Brandon Elam, Robert Plummer, Chris Jones, Jennifer Soria, Jackie Plummer and Denton Plummer.