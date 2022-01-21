Memorial service planned for Keith Welch

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Alwyn “Keith” Welch, 65, passed away Jan. 19, 2022 at his home in Poteau, and was born Aug. 1, 1956 in Minden, Louisiana.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughters Rachael Gloger and husband Christoph, Christine Magryta and husband, Noah and their sons, Carson and Trenton; son Bradley Welch; and daughter Breanna Welch; stepsons, Jacob Huffman and wife Ashley, and Eric Pilcher; grandson, Grayson Neville; granddaughter, Adeline Welch; step grandsons, Jesse Huffman and Liam Huffman; sister, Brenda Grissom and husband Jerry; and brother Randy Gill and wife Melinda.