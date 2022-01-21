LeFlore County weather 1-21-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Mostly clear skies and cold again Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will only be 38, with a low of 17.

Thursday’s high was 32 and a low of 15.

Sunrise Friday is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 5:36 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 21 are a high of 51 and low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 73 in 1944. The record low was 1 in 1984.

On Jan. 21, 2021, the high was 52, with a low of 44.