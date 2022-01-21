Howe girls, Pocola advance to finals

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

TALIHINA – The Howe and Pocola girls advanced to the finals of the 2022 girls LeFlore County Tournament championship Thursday with wins.

The two teams meet 7 p.m. for the championship Saturday. It will be the third time in the last four years the two teams have played for the championship. Howe’s girls will be playing for their eighth straight championship.

Girls LCT bracket after Thursday

Boys LCT after Thursday

Howe won the early game, 64-17, over Whitesboro, before Pocola took the late game, 53-34 over Heavener.

In the opener, Howe jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and was never challenged. Raelyn Delt led Howe with 13 points and Abby Huie added 12, all on 3-point baskets.

Howe 64, Whitesboro 17

WHS 3 5 4 5–17

HHS 21 19 9 15–64

Whitesboro—Barron 1 0-2 0 2; A. Wright 1 1-2 4 3; Collins 1 3-4 1 6; Walker 1 0-0 1 2; Edwards 0 0-2 0 0; Grogan 1 2-4 1 4. TOTALS: 5 6-14 7 17.

Howe—Ramsey 3 0-0 1 7; Fletcher 1 1-2 1 3; Lute 1 2-2 0 4; Huie 4 0-0 0 12; Williams 1 0-0 0 2; Kal. Nye 3 0-0 2 6; Smith 1 0-0 0 3; Delt 5 3-3 1 13; Kar. Nye 2 0-1 0 4; Turner 3 0-0 1 6. TOTALS: 24 6-8 6 64.

Pocola also grabbed a big lead early and never let the Lady Wolves back in the game. Alyssa Parker led Pocola with 27 points and Mike Scott had 20.

Brooklyn May led Heavener with 12 points.

Pocola, 53, Heavener 34

HHS 6 12 5 9–34

PHS 21 6 16 10–53

Heavener—Smith 0 1-2 2 1; Chick 2 0-0 1 5; Alexander 0 1-2 1 1; Cartwright 1 1-2 1 4; Watkins 1 3-4 5 5; Riddley 2 0-2 2 4; May 6 0-2 3 12; Boehme 1 0-0 0 2. TOTALS: 13 6-14 15 34.

Pocola—Parker 10 7-10 1 27; Parga 0 0-0 1 0; Scott 8 2-2 1 20; Smith 1 0-1 3 2; Lowrimore 1 0-0 2 2; Riggs 1 0-0 0 2; Chitwood 0 0-1 4 0. TOTALS: 21 9-14 11 53.

In the boys’ semifinals Friday at Talihina, Panama plays Spiro at 7 p.m. with Pocola taking on Howe at 8:30 p.m.