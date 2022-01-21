Calendar of events 1-21-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Friday
Funeral service for Dorothy Self
Memorial services for Ronald Edwards
High school basketball: LCT
Saturday
Funeral service for Iona Parker
Funeral service for Sierra Darneal
Funeral service for Steven Keeney
Memorial service for Keith Welch
LCT finals at Talihina.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral services for Donald Slone
Tuesday
High school basketball: Arkoma at Keota; Haileyville at Bokoshe; Pocola at Heavener; LeFlore at Whitesboro; Poteau at Checotah; Hartshorne at Talihina; Wister at Quinton; Cameron at Braggs.
Thursday
Poteau Kiwanis Club meets noon
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Cameron at Arkoma; Bokoshe at Braggs; Moyers at Whitesboro; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.