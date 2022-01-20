Services set for Howard Blaylock III

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

BOKOSHE – Howard Donald Blaylock III, 49, of Bokoshe, passed away Monday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Aug. 17, 1972 in Salinas, California to Howard Jr. and Yazelle (Merjil) Blaylock.

Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Evans Chapel in Poteau.

He is survived by his fiancé, April Dority; his mother, Yazelle; brother, Danny and son, Donny Blaylock, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father.