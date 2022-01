FORT SMITH, Ark. – Reba Jean Abbott, 84, of Fort Smith, Arkans passed away Monday in Fort Smith, and was born Feb. 19, 1937 in Waldron, Arkansas to Dero and Lois (Addison) Abbott. Services are 2 p.m. Friday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Tim Beasley officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

