Obituary for Steven Keeney

Steven Donald Keeney of Malakoff, Texas, (formerly of the Stapp-Zoe Community), was born Oct. 2, 1956 in Poteau to Melvin Donald and Vickie Jane (Sipes) Keeney and passed away Jan. 18, 2022 in Malakoff.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener. Burial will follow in Stapp-Zoe Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Steven was a truck driver. He was loved by all who knew him and will be deeply missed.

Surviving family members are his children James Keeney of Wallingford, Connecticut, Jennifer Moreno and husband Paul of Wallingford, Connecticut, and Cassandra Perry and husband Nathan of Orlando, Florida; his grandchildren Emma and Jefferson Moreno; his siblings Sandra Lambert and CJ Masters of the Stapp-Zoe community, Sherry Keeney of Howe and Shawn Keeney of Hodgen; his aunts Carolyn Merritt of Lawton and Lynda Imondi of Florida; his uncle Clifford Sipes of Texas; and nNumerous other loved ones and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Vickie Keeney; a brother, James Keeney; a niece, Jessica Mattox; a great-niece, Ashton Mattox; and a nephew, Dusty Keeney.

Pallbearers are Charley Mattox, Preston Mattox, Jeff McKenzie, David Williams, III, Hunter Mundy, David Williams, IV, Montana Williams and Justice Masters.

Viewing is noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.

