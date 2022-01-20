Obituary for Jack Watkins

Jack Schindel Watkins, 73, of Heavener was born Aug. 21, 1948 in Scott County, Missouri to Bayard and Mallie (Jester) Watkins and passed away Jan. 18, 2022 in Heavener.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Jack was a long-time resident of the area and a retired masonry worker. He will be missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Watkins, of the home; three daughters Janet Broussard of Heavener, Melissa Gormey of Huntsville, Texas and Jackie Smith of Heavener; one sister, Kathlyn Deweese, of Indiana; one brother, Mike Watkins, of Hayti, Missouri; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous loved ones and host of friends.

He was preceded by his parents, Bayard and Mallie Watkins.

To sign Jack’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.